L'Equipe have mocked Payet.

L'Equipe mock Dimitri Payet's weight after Marseille move

Dimitri Payet upset West Ham United’s entire fanbase with his decision to quit the club last month.

But Hammers supporters are thoroughly enjoying the Frenchman’s start to his second spell with Marseille.

Payet made his Ligue 1 debut in last night’s game at Metz, coming on in the 54th minute with the score at 0-0.

The 29-year-old was unable to spark Marseille into action and Metz, who were second-bottom before kick-off, ended up winning the game with a late free-kick from Yann Jouffre.

It was hardly a great re-introduction for Payet.

The playmaker forced his exit from West Ham by refusing to play for the club. Many called for the club to let Payet rot in the reserves, but they decided to sell him for £25 million.

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-CUP-MARSEILLE-LYON

Brady: He could have been a legend

Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady believes Payet has tarnished his reputation at the east London club.

"Dimitri Payet would have become a legend to every Hammers supporter. But he's a dead loss instead," Brady said in her column for The Sun.

"It would be unfair to say he hasn't been trying this season but the manager knew in the weeks before Christmas that his heart wasn't in it.

"Once Slaven Bilic realised the damage Payet was inflicting to morale, we did the only thing that made sense. We sold him for as much as we could, to the only club who wanted to buy him.”

Payet's looking a little heavier

Payet’s final game for the Hammers came in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on January 6. He was given a few seconds in Marseille’s cup win over Lyon last Tuesday but Friday’s game was his first real taste of action in four weeks.

And the French media have noticed Payet is packing a few extra pounds upon his arrival.

The France international has hardly been the most trimmed athlete on the planet and refusing to play for West Ham wouldn’t have helped his condition.

L’Equipe believe Payet is still around three weeks away from being fully fit. As brought to our attention by Sport Witness, Saturday’s edition of the newspaper features a cartoon mocking the midfielder’s weight - a doctor is seen blaming pudding for the extra pounds.

p1b84dudv8loqm6n1vjj1jh11dl59.jpg

His weight's always been noticeable

West Ham fans haven’t wasted any time in pointing out that Payet never was the fittest player at the club.

Better get to the gym, Dimitri. Sharpish.

Video: Payet's highlights vs Metz

Is Dimitri Payet overweight? Let us know in the comments section below!

