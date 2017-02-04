Pep Guardiola rustled a few feathers in the summer amongst Manchester City fans when he opted to ditch long-serving Joe Hart in favour of a ball-playing goalkeeper in the form of Claudio Bravo.

It's no secret that the Spaniard wanted a ball-playing shot-stopper and felt that the England 'keeper didn't have the required quality with his feet in order to successfully fulfil his role as a sweeper keeper.

Bravo duly arrived in the summer, costing City £17.1 million to bring him from Guardiola's former club Barcelona.

Many anticipated that the Chilean was going to get straight down to business and prove why the highly-regarded City boss decided to axe the fans' favourite, who had done no wrong.

But Guardiola has been left a little red-faced by the fact that his new first choice is not proving to be the greatest of shot-stoppers.

Indeed, even the best of managers get things wrong from time to time, but the fact he sent a club legend for the exit, despite no wrongdoing, his replacement in Bravo had to live up to expectations.

Ironically, for a goalkeeper, the Chilean seems better equipped with his feet than his hands and the statistics don't cover the 33-year-old in glory either.

Courtois: Bravo feeling the pressure

However, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits he feels sorry for the City 'keeper, with the Belgian believing the club's obsession with possession football can go too far at times.

“It’s good to have a goalkeeper that’s good with his feet, but it’s more important that he’s good with his hands and makes saves,” said Courtois, as per The Times.

“We play from the back as well, but when I see there’s pressure I will play a long ball to [Marcos] Alonso, [Victor] Moses or Diego [Costa]. City will always try to play, even when they’re under pressure, which is very risky.

"I feel sorry for Bravo because he’s been a very good goalkeeper for Barcelona and Chile, but he’s under pressure a lot and is lacking confidence. You get to a point where you feel every shot will be a goal. Last season when I was conceding lots of goals it started eating me up.”

And the Belgium international knows all about being left demoralised, following Chelsea's horror title defence last campaign which saw them finish 10th.

Courtois boasting laudable record

It was a season that the Blues 'keeper will be keen to forget, but his rapid return to form this season has seen him help Antonio Conte's side to boast the joint-best defence in the Premier League.

Chelsea, along with Tottenham, have conceded just 16 league goals all campaign. And the highly-regard Belgian's stats just prove the current gulf in form between himself and his counterpart at City.

Bravo boats more passes in the league this season (434) than Courtois (300), despite having made 19 appearances - four fewer than Courtois.

However, the Belgian's remark about City's strict passing policy is evidently backed up by the fact that he has kept 13 clean sheets to Bravo's four. And while the Chilean has played fewer games, he has conceded nine goals more.

Hart may have felt aggrieved when he saw that no.2 Caballero took Bravo's place in their most recent Premier League game against West Ham. It can only be left to the imagination what impact the Englishman could have had on Guardiola's City team, who are currently fifth.

