What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits he feels sorry for Claudio Bravo.

Thibaut Courtois explains how he feels watching Claudio Bravo play for Man City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola rustled a few feathers in the summer amongst Manchester City fans when he opted to ditch long-serving Joe Hart in favour of a ball-playing goalkeeper in the form of Claudio Bravo.

It's no secret that the Spaniard wanted a ball-playing shot-stopper and felt that the England 'keeper didn't have the required quality with his feet in order to successfully fulfil his role as a sweeper keeper.

Bravo duly arrived in the summer, costing City £17.1 million to bring him from Guardiola's former club Barcelona.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Many anticipated that the Chilean was going to get straight down to business and prove why the highly-regarded City boss decided to axe the fans' favourite, who had done no wrong.

But Guardiola has been left a little red-faced by the fact that his new first choice is not proving to be the greatest of shot-stoppers.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

Indeed, even the best of managers get things wrong from time to time, but the fact he sent a club legend for the exit, despite no wrongdoing, his replacement in Bravo had to live up to expectations.

Ironically, for a goalkeeper, the Chilean seems better equipped with his feet than his hands and the statistics don't cover the 33-year-old in glory either.

Courtois: Bravo feeling the pressure

However, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits he feels sorry for the City 'keeper, with the Belgian believing the club's obsession with possession football can go too far at times.

“It’s good to have a goalkeeper that’s good with his feet, but it’s more important that he’s good with his hands and makes saves,” said Courtois, as per The Times.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

“We play from the back as well, but when I see there’s pressure I will play a long ball to [Marcos] Alonso, [Victor] Moses or Diego [Costa]. City will always try to play, even when they’re under pressure, which is very risky.

"I feel sorry for Bravo because he’s been a very good goalkeeper for Barcelona and Chile, but he’s under pressure a lot and is lacking confidence. You get to a point where you feel every shot will be a goal. Last season when I was conceding lots of goals it started eating me up.”

And the Belgium international knows all about being left demoralised, following Chelsea's horror title defence last campaign which saw them finish 10th.

Courtois boasting laudable record

It was a season that the Blues 'keeper will be keen to forget, but his rapid return to form this season has seen him help Antonio Conte's side to boast the joint-best defence in the Premier League.

Chelsea, along with Tottenham, have conceded just 16 league goals all campaign. And the highly-regard Belgian's stats just prove the current gulf in form between himself and his counterpart at City.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Bravo boats more passes in the league this season (434) than Courtois (300), despite having made 19 appearances - four fewer than Courtois.

However, the Belgian's remark about City's strict passing policy is evidently backed up by the fact that he has kept 13 clean sheets to Bravo's four. And while the Chilean has played fewer games, he has conceded nine goals more.

Hart may have felt aggrieved when he saw that no.2 Caballero took Bravo's place in their most recent Premier League game against West Ham. It can only be left to the imagination what impact the Englishman could have had on Guardiola's City team, who are currently fifth.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
David Silva
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Claudio Bravo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again