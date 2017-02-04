What is it with Tim Cahill and Melbourne derbies?

The 37-year-old scored an extraordinary 40-yard goal on his Melbourne City debut against Melbourne Victory at the Etihad Stadium back in October.

It was such an impressive goal that it went viral across social media and probably should have earned him at least an honourable mention for FIFA’s coveted Puskas Award.

But Cahill’s second Melbourne derby, which was played out this morning at the same ground, saw the former Everton midfielder shown a bizarre red card.

Why was it bizarre? Well, because Cahill was moments away from being sent on as a substitute. He wasn’t even on the pitch when he was sent off by referee Chris Beath.

Video: Cahill sent off before coming on as a sub

Why was Cahill sent off?

Although it’s currently unclear, it’s been suggested on Twitter that Cahill said something that earned him a straight red while complaining about Victory’s second goal.

An Alan Baro own goal put Melbourne City 1-0 up midway through the second half but two goals in two minutes (from Besart Berisha in the 84th minute and an own goal by Manny Muscar in the 86th) turned the game on its head.

Cahill was about to enter the fray in the hope of salvaging a point for the visitors, but his red card put paid to City’s hopes of avoiding a defeat.

