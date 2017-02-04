What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

tim cahill.

Tim Cahill is sent off in Melbourne derby moments before coming on as a sub

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What is it with Tim Cahill and Melbourne derbies?

The 37-year-old scored an extraordinary 40-yard goal on his Melbourne City debut against Melbourne Victory at the Etihad Stadium back in October.

It was such an impressive goal that it went viral across social media and probably should have earned him at least an honourable mention for FIFA’s coveted Puskas Award.

Article continues below

But Cahill’s second Melbourne derby, which was played out this morning at the same ground, saw the former Everton midfielder shown a bizarre red card.

Why was it bizarre? Well, because Cahill was moments away from being sent on as a substitute. He wasn’t even on the pitch when he was sent off by referee Chris Beath.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

Video: Cahill sent off before coming on as a sub

Why was Cahill sent off?

So, why was Cahill sent off?

Although it’s currently unclear, it’s been suggested on Twitter that Cahill said something that earned him a straight red while complaining about Victory’s second goal.

p1b84g16iv1e9rpnj2s1ami20v9.jpg

An Alan Baro own goal put Melbourne City 1-0 up midway through the second half but two goals in two minutes (from Besart Berisha in the 84th minute and an own goal by Manny Muscar in the 86th) turned the game on its head.

Cahill was about to enter the fray in the hope of salvaging a point for the visitors, but his red card put paid to City’s hopes of avoiding a defeat.

Twitter reacts to Cahill's red card

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Cahill’s red card…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Everton
A-League
Mark Viduka
Mikel Arteta
Harry Kewell
Football
Tim Cahill

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again