Antonio Conte produced brilliant reaction after hearing Arsenal lost to Watford

Chelsea's bid to win the Premier League was given yet another boost on Tuesday evening after drawing 1-1 against Liverpool at Anfield.

While the Blues secured a point, Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Watford and Tottenham dropped points away to Sunderland.

Both unexpected results that saw Chelsea tighten their grip on top spot.

Antonio Conte's men can extend their lead at the top on Saturday by beating Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, which would also ruin the Gunners' slender title hopes.

Victory for Chelsea would see them go 12 points clear, while an Arsenal win would close the gap to six points and also allow Tottenham and Liverpool to catch up.

Much will depend on whether Arsenal's players have mentally recovered from Tuesday's unprecedented defeat - and Conte knows it.

However, the Italian has admitted in a pre-match press conference that September's 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium still haunts him.

"Yes, for me it was a shock for sure," he said, per the Independent. "When this happened, it was a shock for me.

"I tried to transfer this shock onto my players, to avoid it happening again in the future, to repeat it. For sure, though, it was a great shock for me.

"It was a bad defeat, 3-0 after the first half, and in my mind, it's always present, this defeat. I hope also in the minds of my players."

Despite having bad memories of playing Arsenal, Conte will undoubtedly be the happier manager heading into Saturday's game after recent results.

That much was apparent following the results in midweek, anyway.

In tunnel footage released by Liverpool (see below at 10:15), Conte's reaction to Arsenal losing 2-1 was caught on camera and it's rather brilliant.

The Italian, after being informed by one of his assistants, spread the news to Cesar Azpilicueta before moving on to David Luiz and giving him a hug.

CONTE REACTS TO ARSENAL 2-1 WATFORD

It really is impossible to hate Conte. In the same interview as above, the 47-year-old promised there will not be a repeat of Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal when they meet at Stamford Bridge.

"Usually, my teams are not used to conceding three goals after the first half," he added. "I don't want this. We work a lot to avoid this."

