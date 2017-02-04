What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte produced brilliant reaction after hearing Arsenal lost to Watford

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea's bid to win the Premier League was given yet another boost on Tuesday evening after drawing 1-1 against Liverpool at Anfield.

While the Blues secured a point, Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Watford and Tottenham dropped points away to Sunderland.

Both unexpected results that saw Chelsea tighten their grip on top spot.

Article continues below

Antonio Conte's men can extend their lead at the top on Saturday by beating Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, which would also ruin the Gunners' slender title hopes.

Victory for Chelsea would see them go 12 points clear, while an Arsenal win would close the gap to six points and also allow Tottenham and Liverpool to catch up.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

Much will depend on whether Arsenal's players have mentally recovered from Tuesday's unprecedented defeat - and Conte knows it.

However, the Italian has admitted in a pre-match press conference that September's 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium still haunts him.

"Yes, for me it was a shock for sure," he said, per the Independent. "When this happened, it was a shock for me.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

"I tried to transfer this shock onto my players, to avoid it happening again in the future, to repeat it. For sure, though, it was a great shock for me.

"It was a bad defeat, 3-0 after the first half, and in my mind, it's always present, this defeat. I hope also in the minds of my players."

Despite having bad memories of playing Arsenal, Conte will undoubtedly be the happier manager heading into Saturday's game after recent results.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

That much was apparent following the results in midweek, anyway.

In tunnel footage released by Liverpool (see below at 10:15), Conte's reaction to Arsenal losing 2-1 was caught on camera and it's rather brilliant.

The Italian, after being informed by one of his assistants, spread the news to Cesar Azpilicueta before moving on to David Luiz and giving him a hug.

CONTE REACTS TO ARSENAL 2-1 WATFORD

It really is impossible to hate Conte. In the same interview as above, the 47-year-old promised there will not be a repeat of Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal when they meet at Stamford Bridge.

"Usually, my teams are not used to conceding three goals after the first half," he added. "I don't want this. We work a lot to avoid this."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again