LeBron James has a lot of friends in the NBA. He has always loved to spend time with Chris Paul and his highly publicised friendship with Dwyane Wade was the motivating force behind his decision to leave Cleveland for Miami seven years ago.

When it comes to Carmelo Anthony, the two text and hang out as often as their packed schedules will allow.

Amid all the trade rumours swirling around the 32-year-old forwards, James has made it clear that he really just wants the best for his friend no matter where he plays basketball after all of this is over.

The King told Newsday on Friday: “I just want the best for my friend. No matter what it is. If he’s there in New York or if not I just want the best for him, I want him to be happy.

“The game comes very easy to you when you’re happy where you are. If he’s happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere, I’m not sure. He’s done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We’ll see what happens.”

February 23 marks the trade deadline in the NBA and many around the league think that the older superstar is a prime candidate to be moved before that day.

New York tried to unite the two friends in Cleveland through a trade for Kevin Love that the Cavaliers declared a non-starter.

Hopefully both the organisation and the player can be happy in this instance, because if this goes on any longer, neither side will be satisfied with the results on the court.