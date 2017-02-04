Something that makes Lionel Messi’s rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo so fascinating is that both possess wildly contrasting skill sets.

Messi is the artist; the graceful forward who can destroy a defence in an instant. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has the physical attributes to cause the opposition serious problems.

The Real Madrid star works harder than anyone else to ensure he is in peak physical condition; Messi relies more on his natural ability.

Yet both are brilliant players.

So if you combined the Barcelona man’s skills with Ronaldo’s body, you’d have an unstoppable forward.

But what if you added more attributes? A hint of Andres Iniesta, perhaps, or Luis Suarez?

Just imagine how good that player would be.

Robben's ultimate player

Bleacher Report took the idea of building the ultimate footballer and put it to Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben. He created his dream player using the attributes of some of the world’s current best players.

Here’s who he picked, as well as some commentary.

First touch: Lionel Messi

“First touch can take him past a defender.”

Passing: Xabi Alonso

“His quick passes create space and time for the player receiving the ball.”

Finishing: Robert Lewandowski

“Only needs one chance to score a goal.”

Tackling: Arturo Vidal

“Aggressive style of play makes him a difficult opponent.”

Heading: Jerome Boateng

“He’s tall but also uses his strength and power to jump.”

Power: Cristiano Ronaldo

“Able to do it all: jump, sprint, shoot powerfully. All-around athlete.”

Speed: Franck Ribery

“Quick with the ball; quick without the ball.”

Football intelligence: Philippe Lahm

“Multitalented, can play different positions and reads the game well.”

Strength of character: Thomas Muller

“Delivers quality under pressure and in important games.”

Leadership: John Terry

“Stands out for his commitment to the team.”

That would make for one incredible player.

Who would make up your dream footballer? Let us know in the comments section below!

