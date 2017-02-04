What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Robben has built his dream player.

Arjen Robben builds his dream footballer using 10 different players

Something that makes Lionel Messi’s rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo so fascinating is that both possess wildly contrasting skill sets.

Messi is the artist; the graceful forward who can destroy a defence in an instant. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has the physical attributes to cause the opposition serious problems.

The Real Madrid star works harder than anyone else to ensure he is in peak physical condition; Messi relies more on his natural ability.

Yet both are brilliant players.

So if you combined the Barcelona man’s skills with Ronaldo’s body, you’d have an unstoppable forward.

But what if you added more attributes? A hint of Andres Iniesta, perhaps, or Luis Suarez?

Just imagine how good that player would be.

Robben's ultimate player

Bleacher Report took the idea of building the ultimate footballer and put it to Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben. He created his dream player using the attributes of some of the world’s current best players.

Here’s who he picked, as well as some commentary.

First touch: Lionel Messi

“First touch can take him past a defender.”

Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Semi-final: First Leg

Passing: Xabi Alonso

“His quick passes create space and time for the player receiving the ball.”

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-HOFFENHEIM

Finishing: Robert Lewandowski

“Only needs one chance to score a goal.”

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

Tackling: Arturo Vidal

“Aggressive style of play makes him a difficult opponent.”

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

Heading: Jerome Boateng

“He’s tall but also uses his strength and power to jump.”

FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH18-GER-POL

Power: Cristiano Ronaldo

“Able to do it all: jump, sprint, shoot powerfully. All-around athlete.”

Real Madrid Training - UEFA Champions League Final

Speed: Franck Ribery

“Quick with the ball; quick without the ball.”

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BREMEN-MUNICH

Football intelligence: Philippe Lahm

“Multitalented, can play different positions and reads the game well.”

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BREMEN-MUNICH

Strength of character: Thomas Muller

“Delivers quality under pressure and in important games.”

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

Leadership: John Terry

“Stands out for his commitment to the team.”

Chelsea v Brentford - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Video: Robben's dream player

That would make for one incredible player.

Check out the video below.

Who would make up your dream footballer? Let us know in the comments section below!

