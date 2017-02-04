Luis Suarez earned the reputation of a villain during his time in Holland and England, but that label has seemingly worn away during his time at Barcelona.

Since joining the Catalan giants in 2014, the Uruguay has been a revelation and has made the headlines for the right reasons more often than not.

It's understandable that Spanish media have struggled to produce too much negative press about the former Liverpool striker, who currently boasts one league goal more than Lionel Messi.

Life is seemingly pretty great for the 30-year-old right now, who is enjoying some of the finest years of his career, and that is clearly reflected in his life away from the pitch too.

As ever, there were endless fans awaiting the Barcelona squad who were making their way to the team bus. And for one fan, it was a very special and memorable day indeed.

Despite not being very tall, Suarez noticed a young Uruguayan fan amongst the crowd of fans, holding a Uruguay flag and went over to meet the boy.

Clearly, he was a huge Suarez fan, as he presented the striker with a Barcelona shirt bearing his name and number, which the Barca star duly signed.

As is obvious in the video below, the boy was very emotional and clearly overwhelmed by what had just happened.

It proves that, despite his past controversies involving biting opposition players and racial abuse charges, Suarez is, in reality, a great guy with a warm heart.

On occasions, during his time in the Premier League, emotions certainly did appear to get the better of Suarez at Liverpool. But only once in his club career, to date, has the Uruguayan been sent off - during his days at Ajax.

Fans will undoubtedly have their divided opinion on Suarez, but this recent meeting with a fan shows a whole other side to Suarez that rarely gets reported.

