The former president of the FIA Max Mosley has queried Liberty Media in deciding to remove Bernie Ecclestone as Formula 1's chief executive, stating that they should have “kept him on”.

Last September, Ecclestone revealed that he had been offered to stay on for an additional three years, before telling German media last month that he'd been "dismissed".

21st Century Fox vice-chairman Chase Carey has since taken over the role of F1 chief, with Ecclestone a chairman emeritus.

In an interview with ITV News yesterday, Mosley said: “I think it may be quite difficult (for Liberty Media).

"I think what he (Ecclestone) was brilliant at was dealing with the promoters and the organisers and the whole structure of the championship. For somebody new to come in without all the personal relationships it may be difficult.

“If it had been me I’d have kept him on doing the things that he’s demonstrably very good at and concentrated my efforts on doing the things that up to now have not been done, like interactive television, virtual reality, social media, the internet and all the rest of it.

"All of that’s been slightly neglected in Formula 1 and that’s the sort of thing that Liberty will probably be very good at.”

Mosley went on to say that: “In a way Formula 1 is [Ecclestone's] legacy.

“People tend to forget that probably the potential in the World Rally Championship is, and always has been, greater than Formula 1. Arguably also long distance racing like Le Mans. But Bernie came into Formula 1, and it was big when he came in, and he’s made it so much bigger."

When questioned as to whether Liberty had underestimated the difficulty of taking the F1 reins, Mosley responded: “It’s hard to tell, they may be brilliant and they may have the whole thing completely thought through. On the other hand they may find more difficult than they thought."

However, Mosley lauded the decision to install Ross Brawn as sporting and technical advisor for F1.

Brawn was the brains behind Michael Schumacher’s success at both Benetton and Ferrari, prior to helping Jenson Button to glory with his own Brawn GP team in 2009.

“Ross completely understands the sport and he understands what needs to be done and he’s got an absolutely first class analytical brain,” Mosley affirmed.

“I think he’ll be an enormous asset to them and that side (the sporting aspect) isn’t really what Liberty should be doing. Ross is outstanding so they made a good choice there."

