Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose knows he could be traded if the Knicks decide to rebuild at the trade deadline

February 23 is the last day that trades can be completed in the NBA season this year and many around the league think that the New York Knicks will be sellers as we near that date later this month..

Carmelo Anthony sits at the middle of all of these trade rumours as Phil Jackosn and other team brass have made it clear that they are exploring options for the older forward.

If the club can navigate the 32-year-old’s no-trade-clause, then they could move him to another team and begin to build around Kristaps Porzingis and draft picks.

New York tried to pair Melo with LeBron James in Cleveland and wanted Kevin Love return. General manager David Griffin and the Cavs front office weren’t keen on that swap, but that hasn’t stopped New York from looking elsewhere.

Derrick Rose knows that if Anthony is moved, he and his one-year-contract would be the next big piece to move as the Knicks clear the decks.

He shared his feelings with ESPN: “The rebuild could be me going too. I don’t know. My job is to focus whenever I’m on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better every day.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

“I haven’t talked to [general manager] Steve [Mills] or the front office about it. It’s something that hasn’t been out there. It’s a thought, like it’s a one-year deal. It’s a business. Just got to wait and see.”

D-Rose is absolutely right to consider that in a business move he could be shipped out, but the players still have a chance to secure their own destiny by providing a push up until that deadline comes.

In that way, their fate is in their own hands.

NBA
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
New York Knicks
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Kristaps Porzingis
