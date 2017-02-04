Arsenal were doing so well for 13 minutes against Chelsea - and then the inevitable happened.

Diego Costa rose highest from Pedro's cross down the right to head onto the crossbar, sending the ball high into the air.

Hector Bellerin, who lost the initial battle with Costa, stood underneath it only to be beaten by a stronger Marcos Alonso.

Article continues below

One nil Chelsea with under quarter of an hour played.

Bellerin took a battering from Alonso, who elbowed the Spanish right-back clean in the jaw while attacking the ball and forced him to retire from the game.

Article continues below

But while Bellerin lost two aerial challenges in the build-up to Chelsea's opener, Arsenal fans are absolutely furious with another player for their role.

That man is Francis Coquelin.

In the videos below, the Frenchman is caught ball watching when Costa's effort crashes against the crossbar, rather than making an effort to defend.

As a result, Bellerin was left exposed and lost out to Alonso.

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted to Coquelin's poor piece of defending.

TWITTER REACTS

Chelsea dominated proceedings thereafter, with Costa coming close but only managing to find the side netting.

Arsenal had one golden opportunity to level the scores in the 38th minute but Gabriel, who was free inside the 18-yard box, headed straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms