Twitter explodes as Eden Hazard scores stunning solo goal against Arsenal

Olivier Giroud appeared to have the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award wrapped up with that magnificent scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, but the Frenchman may have some competition from Eden Hazard following the Chelsea winger’s sensational solo goal against Arsenal this afternoon.

Hazard picked the ball up just inside his own half and dribbled half the length of the pitch, fending off Laurent Koscielny twice and making Francis Coquelin look like an amateur before producing a composed finish past Petr Cech.

It was a wonderful run, the type of which few players in world football are capable of producing, and you can watch it by scrolling down this page.

Article continues below

Twitter exploded when Hazard scored his goal earlier in the second half, which made it 2-0 to the Blues following Marcos Alonso’s controversial header in the opening 45 minutes.

Some people believe it could win the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award, while others think it could even be a contender for the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award.

Article continues below

Video: Hazard’s stunning goal v Arsenal

You have to say that is magnificent.

Twitter reacts

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the goal…

Hazard is back to his best

Hazard is now back to his world-class best following his troubles last season.

The Belgium international looks a player reborn under Antonio Conte and, at this rate, will be a serious contender for the PFA’s Player of the Year award.

Is Eden Hazard the best player in the Premier League? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms