What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Eden Hazard.

Twitter explodes as Eden Hazard scores stunning solo goal against Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Olivier Giroud appeared to have the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award wrapped up with that magnificent scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, but the Frenchman may have some competition from Eden Hazard following the Chelsea winger’s sensational solo goal against Arsenal this afternoon.

Hazard picked the ball up just inside his own half and dribbled half the length of the pitch, fending off Laurent Koscielny twice and making Francis Coquelin look like an amateur before producing a composed finish past Petr Cech.

It was a wonderful run, the type of which few players in world football are capable of producing, and you can watch it by scrolling down this page.

Article continues below

Twitter exploded when Hazard scored his goal earlier in the second half, which made it 2-0 to the Blues following Marcos Alonso’s controversial header in the opening 45 minutes.

Some people believe it could win the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award, while others think it could even be a contender for the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

Video: Hazard’s stunning goal v Arsenal

You have to say that is magnificent.

Twitter reacts

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the goal…

Hazard is back to his best

Hazard is now back to his world-class best following his troubles last season.

The Belgium international looks a player reborn under Antonio Conte and, at this rate, will be a serious contender for the PFA’s Player of the Year award.

Is Eden Hazard the best player in the Premier League? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again