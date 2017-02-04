Draymond Green and LeBron James have a bit of a history between them after last year’s NBA Finals.

It was during that series that the mercurial power forward decided to swing at The King’s undercarriage after taking offense to the superstar stepping over him.

That fateful swing cost the former Spartan game five of that series and eventually swung the momentum in Cleveland’s favor for good.

After all that drama, it is surprising to hear the Michigan native stick up for Ohio’s favorite son when it comes to Charles Barkley and his recent criticism of James.

Green said on his “Dray Day” podcast on Uninterrupted: “I’m all for destroying Barkley. You know, Barkley talk a lot. A whole lot for a guy who has not won a championship.

“When it comes time to speak about someone who has a championship, Barkley should be muted. You know how on … “Around the Horn” where they just ice somebody out on the screen? They should be able to do that with Barkley any time the name of a champion come up.”

While the former Defensive Player of the Year did say that King James may have been a little bit harsh during the episode, the power forward clearly shares some of the frustrations voiced by the Cavaliers star when it comes to pundits like Barkley.

Listeners can also bet that this won’t be the last time Green decides to make his opinions known with his new platform. Hopefully none of them set off the media firestorm that his rival’s did this week.