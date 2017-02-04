Not even the most optimistic Arsenal fan had much confidence heading into today’s game at Chelsea.

The fact that the Blues are on a roll - they’ve lost once since October - didn’t even play much into the fears of Arsenal supporters.

Their concerns stemmed from Arsenal’s wretched record at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners seem genuinely scared of Chelsea’s imposing style and always buckle.

The last time Arsenal tasted victory in west London was in 2011. Since then, they’ve lost 2-1, 6-0, 2-0 and 2-0.

And it took Chelsea just 13 minutes to expose that weakness in today’s meeting at the Bridge.

Arsene Wenger’s team made a positive start to the game but when Pedro sent in a cross from the right, Chelsea simply overmatched their opponents.

Diego Costa won the first header, the ball crashing off the crossbar. Then, Marcos Alonso fought hardest to head the rebound into the net.

Video: Alonso's goal

Arsenal fans are rightly upset that Alonso wasn’t penalised for a foul on Hector Bellerin. But he wanted it, and he got away with showing a bit of aggression.

Former Chelsea player Michael Ballack even praised Alonso’s aggression on Twitter.

The first half was a microcosm of Arsenal’s performances over the years when they’re faced with a physically superior opponent. But Chelsea possess the players to match Arsenal’s technical style, too.

Eden Hazard and Pedro on the flanks. Cesc Fabregas from the bench. Antonio Conte has an extremely diverse group.

Hazard, in particular, was impressive in the first 45 minutes. He’s been class all season but one moment in particular summed up just how confident he is right now.

Hazard leaves Walcott for dead

Under pressure from Theo Walcott, the Belgian attempted to create some space with a Cruyff turn. When that didn’t work, he kept the ball away from the Arsenal man before skinning him with a quick feint and spin.

Hazard was literally toying with the England international. Watch the clip below.

Chelsea fans react

Chelsea fans were loving it.

Is Eden Hazard the best player in the Premier League?

