If there's one thing Antonio Conte doesn't lack, it's passion.

Since taking over as Chelsea manager last summer, the Italian has become a brilliant source of entertainment with his theatrics on the sidelines.

Whether it's celebrating a goal, critising his players or remonstrating with the referee, Conte is never shy to express his emotions.

It's in the bigger games where Conte's flamboyant personality is most noticeable - and he was at it again during Saturday's win over Arsenal.

In what was the Gunners' best chance of the first half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found Gabriel with a free header inside the 18-yard box.

The Brazilian's effort, though, was straight at Thibaut Courtois.

But the fact Gabriel was allowed so much time and space infuriated Conte, who produced a rather shocking reaction in his technical area.

In the video below, after watching Gabriel's effort saved, Conte aggressively grabbed his assistant by his jacket before shoving him down the touchline.

Wow. Conte looked like he wanted to kill him.

His frustration soon turned into delight, though, when Eden Hazard doubled Chelsea's lead with a phenomenal solo effort in the 53rd minute.

The Belgian picked up the ball just inside Arsenal's half before breezing past Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny and beating Petr Cech.

His strike, adding to Marcos Alonso's 13th-minute header and Cesc Fabregas' strike with five minutes remaining, earned Chelsea a 3-1 win to send them 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Oh, and Olivier Giroud scored a last-minute consollation, but no one really cares about that.

