What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte's crazy reaction to Gabriel's free header during Chelsea vs Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If there's one thing Antonio Conte doesn't lack, it's passion.

Since taking over as Chelsea manager last summer, the Italian has become a brilliant source of entertainment with his theatrics on the sidelines.

Whether it's celebrating a goal, critising his players or remonstrating with the referee, Conte is never shy to express his emotions.

Article continues below

It's in the bigger games where Conte's flamboyant personality is most noticeable - and he was at it again during Saturday's win over Arsenal.

In what was the Gunners' best chance of the first half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found Gabriel with a free header inside the 18-yard box.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

New WrestleMania opponent for Triple H was pitched in last 24 hours

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

People on Twitter are reacting to the shock David Beckham ‘leaked emails’

The Brazilian's effort, though, was straight at Thibaut Courtois.

But the fact Gabriel was allowed so much time and space infuriated Conte, who produced a rather shocking reaction in his technical area.

In the video below, after watching Gabriel's effort saved, Conte aggressively grabbed his assistant by his jacket before shoving him down the touchline.

Wow. Conte looked like he wanted to kill him.

His frustration soon turned into delight, though, when Eden Hazard doubled Chelsea's lead with a phenomenal solo effort in the 53rd minute.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

The Belgian picked up the ball just inside Arsenal's half before breezing past Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny and beating Petr Cech.

His strike, adding to Marcos Alonso's 13th-minute header and Cesc Fabregas' strike with five minutes remaining, earned Chelsea a 3-1 win to send them 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Oh, and Olivier Giroud scored a last-minute consollation, but no one really cares about that.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again