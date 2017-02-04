It’s going to be incredibly difficult for voters to pick the Premier League’s Goal of the Season.

There have been so many special strikes already in 2016-17. From Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kicks to Andy Carroll’s wonderful overhead kick for West Ham, the standard has been incredible.

There’s also been a great variety of goals. Dimitri Payet and Gaston Ramirez both scored wonderful solo goals for West Ham and Middlesbrough respectively.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Jordan Henderson will get recognition for their long-range efforts against Swansea City and Chelsea.

And Eden Hazard’s spectacular solo effort for Chelsea in this afternoon’s contest against Arsenal will certainly be a contender.

The Belgian collected the ball just inside Arsenal’s half and proceeded to dribble through the defence before finishing past Petr Cech.

Video: Hazard's goal

There will be questions about Arsenal’s defenders, who failed to put in a tackle, but it remains a world-class goal from a world-class player.

Chelsea fans went mental on Twitter after the goal.

Conte's celebration

But their enthusiasm was nothing compared to Antonio Conte’s celebration. The Italian sprinted down the touchline and into the arms of the awaiting Chelsea supporters, who quickly pulled him in.

Just class.

3-1 win

The Premier League welcomed Pep Guardiola in the summer, but it’s Conte who’s been the best managerial addition.

The Blues cruised to a 3-1 win over their London rivals. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring, Hazard added a second and Cesc Fabregas completed the win by scoring against his old team.

Olivier Giroud added a late consolation goal for Arsenal.

