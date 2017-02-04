Friday’s 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics marks another sad ending for the Los Angeles Lakers in a season that has already had its fair share of head shaking losses. These young players are a better team than last year’s incarnation, but by how much remains to be seen.

Kobe Bryant is gone, off building tech companies and showing the same warrior like acumen in the business arena that he did on the hardwood. In his place, a group of unproven but exciting players are looking to start their Laker careers in earnest.

In 2016-17, the road has been bumpy as they raced out to a great start to the year before injuries and inconsistent play brought them back to the doorstep of the NBA Draft Lottery. The organisation will have to nail this pick if they want to be contending next season.

Jeanie Buss has seen the struggles of the 17-36 squad and recently went through the pages of the club’s history to go get a different perspective. She recently hired Magic Johnson as a special advisor to help the squad get back to competing for championships quickly.

His presence likely signals the beginning of the end for Jim Buss as the head of basketball operations because of his mandate to have the team to the second round of the playoffs by the end of this year.

The larger question in play for fans of the Purple and Gold is: What will Magic do to help us get back to our winning ways? Here are some ideas of how he will help facilitate another renaissance in Los Angeles:

An Ambassador Unlike Any Other

As stated earlier, there are a ton of young and exciting players on L.A.’s current roster, but what they are missing is a true superstar in the broadest sense. There isn’t a DeMarcus Cousin or Damian Lillard on the roster, much less a LeBron or Kevin Durant.

Magic’s presence will go a long way in attracting free agents to the Staples Center as a destination again. People generally love him and he has become the face of Los Angeles sports after his retirement.

Also, his sunny demeanor and warmth with current players will no doubt attract stars in a way that just offering the market as a draw would never be able to accomplish. To sell a product, you need a salesman and Johnson is one of the best.

A Move Past “Laker Exceptionalism”

There is no doubt that the Lakers have seen better days. Every time one of those replays of a Finals game from 2010 comes on, it feels like even longer than that since the LakeShow has been a real contender.

The fans and the front office have rested on their reputation as “THE” destination franchise in the NBA for too long. Proof of concept will have to come on the court now as no superstar worth their salt will go there without seeing some improvement from the current roster.

Magic will need to help reel in the big fish in free agency and use his talents to quiet the restless spectators that are used to winning all the time. The draft still needs to be a key going forward as it is the quickest route back to competing.

Everything the former Laker great has turned to gold, I suspect that this endeavor will be no different.