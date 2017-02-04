What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ozil Sanchez.

Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal after Chelsea match

Another big Arsenal away game and another disappearing act by the enigmatic Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker is such a technically gifted footballer and undoubtedly world-class, but time and time again he goes missing in the big away matches.

Ozil hardly did anything of note against Chelsea this afternoon as the Gunners slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso put the home side 1-0 up with a controversial header early in the first half before Eden Hazard doubled the Blues’ advantage shortly after half-time with a wonderful solo goal.

Cesc Fabregas made it 3-0 to Chelsea with five minutes remaining following some disastrous goalkeeping by Petr Cech before Olivier Giroud netting a stoppage-time equaliser for Arsene Wenger’s men.

Video: Ozil tells Alexis and Monreal to applaud fans

Ozil could have been forgiven if he wanted to get back inside the visitors’ dressing room as soon as possible, but footage has emerged - courtesy of Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley - which shows the 28-year-old shouting at Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal for failing to go to the Arsenal away fans after the match.

As Monreal and Alexis walk off towards the tunnel, Ozil stands next to Theo Walcott and points to them while shouting.

p1b84pis3m17e34eh3ocg00la9a.jpg

Neither of them came back - and this will be a concern for Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal fans are worried about Alexis

Alexis, whose future at the Emirates Stadium is up in the air, reacted badly at full-time after last month’s 3-3 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. And although his reaction wasn’t as severe this afternoon, the Gunners faithful are still understandably worried.

Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Petr Cech
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

