Driver opinion is split down the middle over the introduction of a halo device into Formula One for the 2018 season, the FIA have said.

There’s been a lot of talk in recent seasons over head protection in the sport, and teams have been working with the organisation in an attempt to come up with a solution.

The aim is to create a piece of kit that would protect a driver’s head from debris in the event of an accident.

Windshields and canopies have been suggested as fixes, but only the halo has passed crash tests and been put into practise.

But, the FIA have admitted that opinion is polarised among the 22 drivers who have tested the device.

“We have so far received responses from 16 drivers, and let’s say the opinion is divided 50/50,” said a spokesman for the FIA.

The ongoing mixed reaction has resulted in a prediction from experts in the sport that the halo might not even be in place for the 2018 season, having already been pushed back from a proposed 2017 introduction.

The FIA, however, remain confident that it will eventually find its place in F1.

The spokesman continued: “Any team or driver that says the halo won’t happen in 2018 is wrong, although technically the strategy group agreed to ‘additional frontal protection’ fro 2018, and the halo is the only suitable design at present.”

In accordance with Formula 1 rules, a majority vote from the 10 teams would have to be put through by April 30 for the halo to be introduced next year.

