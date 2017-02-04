James Harden is probably the best player in the league at drawing fouls on opposing players and last night against the Chicago Bulls he made frequent use of that talent.

Houston ended up taking the victory against the Windy City squad 121-171 in overtime with the help of their franchise star.

The Beard is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season that has seen almost every single one of his statistical categories jump up along with his effort on the defensive end.

Even so, the dynamite scoring guard’s insane foul rate, he ranks top-three in the entire NBA, becomes the focus of opponents’ beef with the creative playmaker.

Late in Friday’s contest, Harden tried to get into position and took advantage of Michael Carter-Williams’ overeager defense to draw a foul.

It looks like the 27-year-old basically jumps on the younger guard’s back and gets bailed out by the referees, but such is life when you are a league-wide superstar and possible MVP.

Harden wasn’t done jumping on people after that incident either, he jumped into the arms of Yao Ming after the game as he was happy to deliver a victory on the franchise center’s jersey retirement night.

He roped in an insane 42 points, nine assists and 12 rebounds on the way to the victory and it took every one of those buckets to hold off a Jimmy Butler-less Bulls squad.

Luckily for the Rockets, their superstar seems to only just be getting started.