Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden.

James Harden draws a foul by jumping on defender’s back

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

James Harden is probably the best player in the league at drawing fouls on opposing players and last night against the Chicago Bulls he made frequent use of that talent.

Houston ended up taking the victory against the Windy City squad 121-171 in overtime with the help of their franchise star.

The Beard is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season that has seen almost every single one of his statistical categories jump up along with his effort on the defensive end.

Even so, the dynamite scoring guard’s insane foul rate, he ranks top-three in the entire NBA, becomes the focus of opponents’ beef with the creative playmaker.

Late in Friday’s contest, Harden tried to get into position and took advantage of Michael Carter-Williams’ overeager defense to draw a foul.

It looks like the 27-year-old basically jumps on the younger guard’s back and gets bailed out by the referees, but such is life when you are a league-wide superstar and possible MVP.

Harden wasn’t done jumping on people after that incident either, he jumped into the arms of Yao Ming after the game as he was happy to deliver a victory on the franchise center’s jersey retirement night.

He roped in an insane 42 points, nine assists and 12 rebounds on the way to the victory and it took every one of those buckets to hold off a Jimmy Butler-less Bulls squad.

Luckily for the Rockets, their superstar seems to only just be getting started.

Topics:
NBA
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
James Harden

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again