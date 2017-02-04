Was anyone really surprised that Arsenal were turned over by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge?

The Gunners seem to crumble whenever they play at Stamford Bridge. The last time they won there, Andre-Villas Boas was Chelsea’s manager, Jack Wilshere was the next big thing and Arsenal fans still loved Robin van Persie.

That was back in 2011. Since then, it’s been nothing but defeat after defeat after defeat.

Chelsea cruised to a 3-1 win against their London rivals this afternoon. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 13th minute after his forearm on Hector Bellerin went unpunished.

Eden Hazard added a second in the second half with a phenomenal solo effort and Cesc Fabregas put his former team away by capitalising on Petr Cech’s error.

Unless you were watching the game, you wouldn’t have noticed Olivier Giroud’s late consolation goal. Chelsea fans kept singing as the Frenchman headed the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois and there were hardly any Arsenal fans left to cheer.

12 points adrift

The result leaves Arsenal 12 points adrift of the Blues and staring at their 13th straight season without Premier League glory.

Even Arsene Wenger’s most ardent supporters are beginning to lose faith in him.

And it turns out that some of his players are beginning to question Wenger’s future, too.

Oxlade Chamberlain's Twitter activity

Fans on social media have spotted that Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has liked a video from Arsenal Fan TV calling for Wenger to go. The post has since been unliked, but not before folk on Twitter grabbed screenshots.

The video the Ox liked can be watched below (the title has been changed to reflect Giroud’s late goal).

Interesting stuff. We look forward to hearing the Arsenal midfielder attempt to explain his way out of this one.

