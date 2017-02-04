What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Can't wait for the explanation .

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likes Arsene Wenger post on Twitter after Chelsea loss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Was anyone really surprised that Arsenal were turned over by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge?

The Gunners seem to crumble whenever they play at Stamford Bridge. The last time they won there, Andre-Villas Boas was Chelsea’s manager, Jack Wilshere was the next big thing and Arsenal fans still loved Robin van Persie.

That was back in 2011. Since then, it’s been nothing but defeat after defeat after defeat.

Article continues below

Chelsea cruised to a 3-1 win against their London rivals this afternoon. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 13th minute after his forearm on Hector Bellerin went unpunished.

Eden Hazard added a second in the second half with a phenomenal solo effort and Cesc Fabregas put his former team away by capitalising on Petr Cech’s error.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Unless you were watching the game, you wouldn’t have noticed Olivier Giroud’s late consolation goal. Chelsea fans kept singing as the Frenchman headed the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois and there were hardly any Arsenal fans left to cheer.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

12 points adrift

The result leaves Arsenal 12 points adrift of the Blues and staring at their 13th straight season without Premier League glory.

Even Arsene Wenger’s most ardent supporters are beginning to lose faith in him.

And it turns out that some of his players are beginning to question Wenger’s future, too.

Oxlade Chamberlain's Twitter activity

Fans on social media have spotted that Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain has liked a video from Arsenal Fan TV calling for Wenger to go. The post has since been unliked, but not before folk on Twitter grabbed screenshots.

The video the Ox liked can be watched below (the title has been changed to reflect Giroud’s late goal).

Interesting stuff. We look forward to hearing the Arsenal midfielder attempt to explain his way out of this one.

What do you make of Oxlade-Chamberlain's Twitter activity? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again