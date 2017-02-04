Arsenal's Premier League title bid is in tatters following Saturday's 3-1 defeat away to Chelsea.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas inflicted the Gunners' second defeat in five days, having lost to Watford in midweek.

Olivier Giroud scored a late consolation but defeat means they are now 12 points behind Chelsea in the table and in serious danger of falling out of the top four.

Indeed, Liverpool and Manchester City will both leapfrog Arsenal should they beat Hull City and Swansea City on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Arsene Wenger's men were dreadful against Chelsea, with each of the away side's goals coming after defensive errors.

Francis Coquelin was caught napping for Alonso's opener; Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny failed to stop Eden Hazard for Chelsea's second; and Petr Cech passed the ball straight to Cesc Fabregas for the third.

An all-round poor performance that was made worse by Hector Bellerin's unfortunate injury.

While challenging for the ball in the build-up to Alonso's 13th-minute header, the Spaniard received an elbow to the jaw that sent him flying.

Bellerin, who reportedly suffered a concussion, was forced off to be replaced by Gabriel.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Wenger revealed what Bellerin told Arsenal's doctors while being treated on the pitch.

In quotes relayed by the Independent's Sam Wallace and many others (see below), Bellerin said he "didn't know the score" before being taken off.

Somewhat worrying. Here's hoping Bellerin makes a speedy recovery.

Wenger also gave his verdict on Alonso's goal and challenge, saying: "The first goal was 100 percent a foul. The second goal was the killer for us. We had the right attitude but lacked quality."

