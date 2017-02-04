It had to happen sooner or later, didn't it. At some point Cesc Fabregas was going to find the net against Arsenal, only few people expected it to come in a game that would end his former club's title challenge.

The Spaniard's late strike was Chelsea's third, and effectively killed off any chance of a last gasp Arsenal fightback, even though Olivier Giroud went on to chalk up a late consolation effort for the visitors.

The win now means that Chelsea have gone 12 points clear of their rivals from north London, all but condemning them to another season without a Premier League title.

What's worse about Fabregas scoring against his old side, is that he was gifted the opportunity by ex-Blues keeper Petr Cech.

The veteran stopper seemingly passed the ball straight to the midfielder, who responded with a sublime lob from the Arsenal old boy.

Since leaving the club in 2011, Fabregas has never scored against his old side, so you can imagine how delighted he must have been to find the net.

With all the abuse he's received since joining Chelsea in 2014, the desire to celebrate and rub salt in the wounds must have been difficult to resist, but in classy fashion, he opted against doing anything at all.

But some fans felt that he was rubbing it in anyway, and displayed their dissatisfaction towards his actions.

Though the overall disappointing nature of the defeat took precedence and the final result produced quite a varied reaction from the Gunners faithful.

