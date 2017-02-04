It was an all-too familiar story for Arsenal fans after their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea this afternoon.

The Gunners’ second defeat in five days has effectively ended their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal fans probably didn’t expect much but they sure hoped that, in the wake of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Watford, the players would show some fight at Stamford Bridge.

But it took just 13 minutes for the Blues to break Arsenal’s resolve and there was no way back from there.

Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas grabbed the goals as Antonio Conte’s team extended their lead over the Gunners to 12 points.

It means Arsenal’s title drought looks likely to reach 13 seasons. It’s no wonder even Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is showing signs of losing faith in Arsene Wenger.

Henry: I don’t know if Arsenal played

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher were both scathing in their assessments of the north London side.

“I don’t know if Arsenal played today, we knew exactly what to expect from Chelsea and we don’t know what to expect from Arsenal,” Henry said on Sky Sports, via The Sun.

“We knew Chelsea would play this way, you can’t come here and play the way they did.”

Redknapp added: “What was a worry for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger was the amount of times that I saw Hazard, Pedro and Costa in the position to counter and Arsenal did nothing.

“This happened time and time again and the frustration for Arsenal was unbelievable.”

Mistakes

Arsenal’s players produced a number of mistakes. Francis Coquelin’s defending for both of Chelsea’s first goals was frighteningly bad and we’re still trying to work out what Petr Cech was up to for Fabregas’ goal.

Hazard owns Mustafi

One moment in the second half summed it up best. Hazard, who was brilliant all game, collected the ball on the left and was immediately confronted by Shkodran Mustafi.

Nobody really expected Mustafi to stop Hazard but his attempts to were simply woeful. Mustafi expected him to go left but the Belgian instead cut inside, leaving the Arsenal defender on the floor in rather unflattering style.

Watch the video below.

We feel for you, Gooners. We really do.

Twitter reacts

