What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Hazard was brilliant today.

Eden Hazard embarrasses Shkodran Mustafi in Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was an all-too familiar story for Arsenal fans after their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea this afternoon.

The Gunners’ second defeat in five days has effectively ended their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal fans probably didn’t expect much but they sure hoped that, in the wake of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Watford, the players would show some fight at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

But it took just 13 minutes for the Blues to break Arsenal’s resolve and there was no way back from there.

Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas grabbed the goals as Antonio Conte’s team extended their lead over the Gunners to 12 points.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

It means Arsenal’s title drought looks likely to reach 13 seasons. It’s no wonder even Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is showing signs of losing faith in Arsene Wenger

Southampton v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Henry: I don’t know if Arsenal played

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher were both scathing in their assessments of the north London side.

“I don’t know if Arsenal played today, we knew exactly what to expect from Chelsea and we don’t know what to expect from Arsenal,” Henry said on Sky Sports, via The Sun.

“We knew Chelsea would play this way, you can’t come here and play the way they did.”

Redknapp added: “What was a worry for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger was the amount of times that I saw Hazard, Pedro and Costa in the position to counter and Arsenal did nothing.

“This happened time and time again and the frustration for Arsenal was unbelievable.”

Mistakes

Arsenal’s players produced a number of mistakes. Francis Coquelin’s defending for both of Chelsea’s first goals was frighteningly bad and we’re still trying to work out what Petr Cech was up to for Fabregas’ goal.

Hazard owns Mustafi

One moment in the second half summed it up best. Hazard, who was brilliant all game, collected the ball on the left and was immediately confronted by Shkodran Mustafi.

Nobody really expected Mustafi to stop Hazard but his attempts to were simply woeful. Mustafi expected him to go left but the Belgian instead cut inside, leaving the Arsenal defender on the floor in rather unflattering style.

Watch the video below.

We feel for you, Gooners. We really do.

Twitter reacts

Should Arsene Wenger quit Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Francesc Fabregas
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Shkodran Mustafi
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again