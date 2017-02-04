In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Tony Romo.

AFC squad emerges as possible suitor for Tony Romo

The biggest challenge facing the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is what to do with star quarterback Tony Romo.

Dak Prescott had an outstanding rookie season in 2016 and looks to have the starting job locked down for the foreseeable future, so Romo is currently at a career crossroad.

His contract makes him too expensive to keep as a backup, so he'll likely get traded before the start of the 2017 season.

According to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, a new potential suitor has emerged in the Romo trade sweepstakes - the Kansas City Chiefs:

"It was noteworthy when Andy Reid was non-committal to Alex Smith," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "They've made a QB trade in the past, doing so for Alex Smith. They'd have to be considered someone who would be a possibility."

As mentioned above, the Chiefs already have an established starter in Smith, but it seems team executives feel that there's a limit to where Smith can take them.

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Romo, on the other hand, presents quite a risk. In addition to what's likely to be a hefty price tag to trade for the veteran, he also has a large salary and is an injury risk.

Any team that makes a move for Romo will need to have an established backup and a strong defense in place.

With a playoff-level roster already in place in Kansas City, though, the Chiefs could prove to be an interesting landing spot for Romo if they're willing to pay the price and deal for the former star quarterback.

Alex Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
Tony Romo
AFC
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

