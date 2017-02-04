What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard trolled on Twitter after Liverpool's defeat to Hull City

Liverpool just can't catch a break at the moment, can they?

Jurgen Klopp's men travelled to Hull City on Saturday in the knowledge that anything less than victory would rule them out of the Premier League title race.

But the Reds haven't won a league game since December 31 and their winless streak continued at the KCOM Stadium.

Alfred N'Diaye bundeled the ball past Simon Mignolet in the 44th minute to open the scoring before Oumar Niasse added a second with six minutes remaining of normal time.

Back to the drawing board - yet again - for Klopp and his players.

Like Arsenal, who lost 3-1 to Chelsea in Saturday's early kick-off, Liverpool have been mocked on social media for their defeat, yet it's Steven Gerrard who has bore the brunt of Twitter trolls.

'But why is Gerrard being trolled?' I hear you ask. Well, truth be told, it's for a pretty silly reason.

Since his return to Anfield as a full-time academy coach, Liverpool have lost four out of five games, exited two cup competitions and fallen out of the title race (see below).

LIVERPOOL'S RECORD SINCE GERRARD'S RETURN

And while Gerrard isn't even involved in the first-team set up, football fans have labelled him a "curse", as you can see from the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

Brutal. What's certain is Liverpool need to find answers before their season comes crashing down.

Champions League football is all that's left for the Reds to challenge for and missing out would prove costly - literally and figuratively.

Not only would they struggle to attract world-class talent with limited funds, but the future of Philippe Coutinho would be put at risk.

Fernando Torres
Philippe Coutinho
