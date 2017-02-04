Jose Aldo predicts the outcome of Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather superfight

As momentum continues to build for the potential superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, more and more fighters from both worlds and beyond continue to weigh in on who would win.

The general consensus seems to believe that if the fight is to happen, McGregor will have to get in the boxing ring and Mayweather will not be heading into the octagon.

Westgate offered odds of 1/25 on the undefeated retired boxer getting his hand raised in the ring while The Notorious was an outside 11/1 to hand Money his first loss.

Article continues below

A man who knows McGregor very well after circling the Irishman for over two years is Jose Aldo. The current UFC featherweight champion doesn't see a scenario where McGregor can win - if it happens.

"First of all, we don’t know if it will happen or not," Aldo said during a Friday Q&A, as transcribed by MMA Fighting. "There are a lot of things involved, mainly McGregor has a contract to follow so it’s hard to happen, but if it happens, I don’t think he has a chance."

McGregor famously finished off Aldo after nearly two years of buildup in just 13 seconds and is one of the most feared strikers in MMA.

Surely, by that notion, McGregor at least has a punchers chance?

"Mayweather has the experience of competing for years in the sport of boxing, so I don’t see how,” Aldo continued.

"Of course, it's a fight, but it’s hard for us MMA fighters to go to a different world challenging one of the best in the history. I don’t see a result different than a win for Mayweather."

Aldo and McGregor are never going to be friends, so it's hardly surprising the Brazilian has not thrown his support behind his old foe.

Still, it is hard to argue with his points, too.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms