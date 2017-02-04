If you’ve been keeping up with the WWE rumours this week, you’ll be aware of the fact that there’s major discussion on the future of Kevin Owens’ Universal Championship.

Right now, he still has that red belt over his shoulder, but speculation suggests he could soon be surrendering that to Goldberg at the Raw-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view.

GOLDBERG VS. BROCK LESNAR

Fans were quick to share their displeasure at the rumours, and the WWE’s reason for potentially making that move is so that Goldberg can defend the title at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar.

That’s despite Owens currently being advertised to defend his championship against The Beast Incarnate at Madison Square Garden.

However, according to The Inquisitr, the current plan is for The Beast Incarnate to finally defeat his bitter rival and leave Orlando with the Universal crown in his possession.

Following that, two names had previously cropped up as potential rivals.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Now, the same source is reporting that WWE could be moving ahead with another major feud between Lesnar and Reigns.

LESNAR VS. REIGNS II

This is because WWE could have Reigns defeat The Undertaker and it could trigger a huge feud between the two men that have been successful in conquering The Deadman at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It also seems likely to happen because of Lesnar’s UFC suspension, which means he’ll be able to stick around as champion for longer – as long as Vince continues to throw a bucket-load of money his way.

Should WWE go ahead with this as Raw’s biggest feud, it’s expected that Reigns – being the full-time star – will dethrone The Beast.

The interesting thing will be to see which man enters the potential feud as the heel and the face, with rumours circulating that a Reigns heel turn is imminent before his speculated WrestleMania clash with The Phenom.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns feud with Brock Lesnar following WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

