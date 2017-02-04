Viral Muay Thai star reveals what it would take for him to join UFC

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ultra-flexible Muay Thai fighter, Rafael Fiziev, hit the headlines this week after Dana White re-posted one of his matrix-like moves from a recent fight of his.

Needless to say, the crazy move went viral and now there is all kinds of intrigue surrounding the 23-year-old from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The move was performed at the Thailand Toyota Marathon in Bangkok on January 27 against a Thai opponent and being such a fan of the UFC, Fiziev was blown away by White's attention.

“I couldn’t believe that Dana White actually tweeted about me” Fiziev told RT Sport.

“It still seems surreal, to be honest. Being the big UFC fan that I am, I would never have thought that White would ever talk about me. I remember watching all the UFC tournaments as a kid on tapes, including their first events, when Royce Gracie was a champion. And now White is tweeting about me. I still can’t believe it.”

As you can see by the video below, Fiziev has some serious flexibility and ingenuity. White posted on Instagram and Twitter: "This is the craziest s*** I have ever seen!!!!!”

Keep in mind, White has seen a lot. So is Fiziev strictly a Muay Thai competitor, or could he take advantage of White's attention and carve out a career in the UFC?

"I’ve had two professional MMA fights – both are victories. Although my record on sherdog.com shows only one fight for some reason. But I had a large number of MMA fights on tournaments that were not registered. Plus a lot of Muay Thai, K-1, and Jiu-Jitsu bouts."

Fiziev makes no secret of his desire to make it to the lucrative world of the UFC, but money is the last reason.

"That has always been my dream. To be honest, I would even fight for free in the UFC, if Dana White asked me to. This is where all the best fighters are. This is where you can really showcase your ability. I wake up and go to bed thinking about it. That is what I dedicate myself to and work hard for. That is my goal."

