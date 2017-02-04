It has not been a good day for Arsenal. Not only did they watch their former hero Cesc Fabregas score against them but their title challenge is now virtually dead and buried as the defeat saw Chelsea go 12 points clear of them.

A draw would have helped keep their already faint hopes alive, but it was evident that that wasn't going to happen when Marcos Alonso opened the scoring just before the quarter of an hour mark.

Arsenal fans weren't pleased that the goal stood, with Alonso's apparent elbow on Hector Bellerin going unpunished, but they were even more unhappy with the role one of their players played in the build up.

When Diego Costa's initial header was rebounded, Theo Walcott found himself alongside the Blues full-back, only to let him get into position to get onto the loose ball without challenging him.

But instead, the Arsenal man failed to track his man and appeared to jog back despite the fact that he would have the Spaniard all day long in a foot race.

Alonso's challenge on Bellerin left the Gunners favourite injured, but Walcott's failure to track his man and put even the remotest bit of pressure on him was what got everyone talking.

And they took to social media to point out his lax defending and give him a real roasting.

