Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Even though WWE fans were expecting him to be there – or they had a glimmer of hope at least – Kurt Angle was sadly not a part of the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Neither the fans nor Angle will stop pitching ideas and potential opponents, though, should the Olympic gold medallist return to the WWE ring.

IN-RING RETURN

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Stories, though, Angle revealed the names of two WWE stars he’d love to face again if he has the chance.

One comes as no real surprise, as he’s remained vocal about how good AJ Styles is in the ring.

However, rather surprisingly, he also wants to go up against Roman Reigns.

He said: “I’m going to have to put AJ Styles up there, too.

“He is frickin’, he is the best in the business without a doubt right now. I just watched him and Dean Ambrose on Tuesday. Gosh, does that kid ever have less than a five-star match? He’s phenomenal.

STYLES AND REIGNS

“I completely understand why AJ is so much fun to work with, you don’t have to do anything! He does it all for you. That’s what’s so cool about it.

“You know it’s going to be a five-star match if he matches your ability. I’m talking the Ambrose’s and the [Seth] Rollins’, the John Cena’s and the Kurt Angle’s. As long as you’re up there with him, you’re going to have that type of match with AJ because he is so easy to work with.

“I know this is going to be a little bit of a surprise, but I really like Roman Reigns.

“I think he’s going to win the fans over eventually. It’s only a matter of time. I think he was pushed fairly quickly, and the fans like to see that process. You know, the US title, the Intercontinental title, the King of the Ring and then the WWE title.

“He just went straight up. I think that’s the reason why a lot of fans, some fans I should say, are rejecting him.”

At this point, fans just want to see Angle return that they wouldn’t even complain if Reigns is a potential opponent.

