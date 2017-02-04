What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Carragher was trolled.

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker troll Jamie Carragher after Hull 2-0 Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Quite what’s happened to Liverpool is anyone’s guess.

The Reds, so impressive in the first half of the season, have lost four of their past five outings after falling to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

Two of those defeats have come in the Premier League, while the other team saw them exit the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

Article continues below

The only draw came in their most difficult fixture - against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Liverpool now sit fourth in the table and they will drop to fifth if Manchester City beat Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Kurt Angle reveals which two huge WWE stars he still wants to wrestle

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Sadio Mane’s absence was considered a big reason for their collapse but the Senegal international played 90 minutes against Hull and was unable to prevent them losing.

Hull City v Liverpool - Premier League

Carragher slammed Mignolet

Club legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t hold back in venting his frustration after the defeat.

“Simon Mignolet showed again today why Liverpool need to sign a goalkeeper,” Carragher said, via the Liverpool Echo. “He is not decisive enough.

“Liverpool will do nothing, try to win trophies and get Champions League places in the coming years with the goalkeepers they have.

“If you look at the bench it looks stronger than the last few weeks but the manager’s waited too long to make a change recently.

“If the form Liverpool are in continues in the next few weeks the chances of top four will be gone very quickly.”

FBL-ENG-PR-HULL-LIVERPOOL

Man United are breathing down Liverpool's neck

As mentioned, Liverpool could be fifth by this time tomorrow. And Manchester United will close to within one point of them if they beat Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

"There's things in this Liverpool team that at times you kid yourself that it's ok. Lucas at centre back and Milner left-back," Carragher added.

“It’s not rocket science now how you beat Liverpool. I think every manager in the league except the top five will employ Hull’s tactics against Liverpool. They are too easy to beat.”

Neville and Lineker troll Lineker

As someone who was unable to win the title with Liverpool, it must hurt Carragher to watch his old team squander a good opportunity to challenge.

Yet that didn’t stop Gary Neville and Gary Lineker from rubbing it in.

Check out the tweets they sent to Carragher after the game.

Poor guy. He added further analysis of his former team on Twitter, demanding Jurgen Klopp change something before it’s too late.

What's going wrong for Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Gary Lineker
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard
Gary Neville

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again