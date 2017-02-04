Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee made waves earlier this week when he abruptly retired from the NFL to pursue a career in sports media with Barstool Sports.

Only days later, the ex-NFLer made some more waves by trying a drug that is banned by the league.

McAfee said he tried Adderall on Friday, which is illegal in the NFL since it is a performing-enhancing drug.

According to McAfee's Twitter account, he now understands why the league bans its players from taking the drug:

Adderall is often prescribed for those who have ADHD to help them focus, so using it to prepare for an NFL game, for example, could give a player an unfair advantage. However, the drug can also be addictive and can lead to seizures and heart attacks in extreme cases.

What McAfee did while on Adderall isn't clear, but he doesn't have to worry about random drug testing anymore, so he's free to do what he wants without fear of punishment from commissioner Roger Goodell.

In eight seasons with the Colts, McAfee punted 575 times, averaging 46.4 yards per kick. He boomed a 74-yard kick for Indy this season, which was his career long. He punted 34 times in the playoffs, good for a 46.2-yard average.

His role at Barstool Sports is unclear at the moment, but McAfee has done stand-up comedy in and around Indianapolis during his career, so whatever he does is sure to be funny. Whether or not he continues taking Adderall, though, remains to be seen.

