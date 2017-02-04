What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White.

Dana White names the two fighters who are the hardest to get into the octagon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As fans of boxing and UFC will know all too well, sometimes the hardest thing in the sports is getting the competitors in the ring.

That sounds crazy on a sporting level; surely these guys want to do what they love? But there are plenty of factors that normally come into play.

Money is, of course, the main one. That can affect who a fighter wants to face, what weight division to chase and how often to fight. Injuries are another issue, but if the fighter has some star power, UFC president Dana White will try and get them in the octagon.

Article continues below

The Diaz brothers - Nick and Nate - are two of the most popular fighters in the MMA company.

Nate, the younger of the two, will be familiar with fans for handing Conor McGregor his one and only loss in the company, but he has not been seen since his loss to McGregor in the rematch.

Nick, 33, hasn't been seen since his decision loss to Anderson Silva back in January 2015, over two years ago, but he is a former Strikeforce champion at welterweight.

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Speaking with USA TODAY on 'Radio Row', UFC president White gave an update on the brothers' future plans.

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we’re waiting to hear back from him, so we’ll see,” said White. “These guys say they want a fight – I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights.

"I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight.”

UFC 202 - Weigh-in

Clearly, it is not a straightforward thing getting the Diaz brothers in the octagon, but are they the hardest fighters to get in the cage? One would think that honour would belong to McGregor, Ronda Rousey or even Jon Jones, but apparently not.

“The most difficult to get into the octagon? Right now, it’s the Diaz brothers – right here, right now,” White said.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again