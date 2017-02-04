As fans of boxing and UFC will know all too well, sometimes the hardest thing in the sports is getting the competitors in the ring.

That sounds crazy on a sporting level; surely these guys want to do what they love? But there are plenty of factors that normally come into play.

Money is, of course, the main one. That can affect who a fighter wants to face, what weight division to chase and how often to fight. Injuries are another issue, but if the fighter has some star power, UFC president Dana White will try and get them in the octagon.

The Diaz brothers - Nick and Nate - are two of the most popular fighters in the MMA company.

Nate, the younger of the two, will be familiar with fans for handing Conor McGregor his one and only loss in the company, but he has not been seen since his loss to McGregor in the rematch.

Nick, 33, hasn't been seen since his decision loss to Anderson Silva back in January 2015, over two years ago, but he is a former Strikeforce champion at welterweight.

Speaking with USA TODAY on 'Radio Row', UFC president White gave an update on the brothers' future plans.

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we’re waiting to hear back from him, so we’ll see,” said White. “These guys say they want a fight – I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights.

"I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight.”

Clearly, it is not a straightforward thing getting the Diaz brothers in the octagon, but are they the hardest fighters to get in the cage? One would think that honour would belong to McGregor, Ronda Rousey or even Jon Jones, but apparently not.

“The most difficult to get into the octagon? Right now, it’s the Diaz brothers – right here, right now,” White said.

