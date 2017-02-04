If you follow the stars of WWE on social media, you’ll be aware of what they get up to when they’re on the road.

While some keep that side of their lives private, others choose to document it and it’s why we’ve become aware that Seth Rollins and Cesaro have been riding together for a while.

CROSSFIT JESUS & THE SWISS SUPERMAN

While Rollins was unable to continue travelling with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose due to storyline purposes, it seems as if the interests he shared with the Swiss Superman were strong enough to travel together.

It’s why we see them advertising which coffee spots they’re at no an almost daily basis, taking pictures with fans together, and they also appear at the same Crossfit gyms.

However, you have to spare a thought for Cesaro who first lost Tyson Kidd as a travel buddy, and has now lost Rollins to injury – for a little while anyway.

The two took to social media to show off their strong bromance this week, and their followers on Twitter were absolutely loving it, as you’ll be able to see below.

BROMANCE

First, it seemed as if Cesaro was missing his friend; having to go about his usual day-to-day activities without The Architect, and the latter replied with an incredible tweet of his own.

Rollins was quick to spot the second cup of coffee next to Cesaro, and it didn’t sound like he enjoyed the idea of being replaced so quickly.

It didn’t take their fans too long to react either, with the majority of them loving the brilliant bromance between the two.

Now that is what you call friendship.

What do you make of the brilliant Twitter exchange between Cesaro and Seth Rollins? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

