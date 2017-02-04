In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Rex Ryan.

Rex Ryan gives advice on how to get in Tom Brady's head

Rex Ryan is quite familiar with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

As the head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Ryan faced the AFC East titans twice a year, without much success.

In 16 career meetings with the Patriots, Ryan sports a dismal 4-12 record against the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

However, the outspoken former coach offered advice on how to get in Brady's head, telling the New York Daily News that he'd intentionally try to make the quarterback mad ahead of games against New England:

“I used to put a lot of stuff out there knowing it would piss off Brady,” Ryan told the Daily News this week.

Ryan once waxed poetic about Peyton Manning in an effort to tick off Brady: “(Manning) is tremendous,” Ryan said in 2011. “There is no one else like this guy in the league. Nobody studies like him. I know Brady thinks he does. I think there’s probably a little more help from Belichick with Brady than there is with Peyton Manning.”

Obviously, with that 4-12 record, Ryan's strategy didn't exactly work, but even having four wins against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in an eight-year span isn't easy. Most coaches can only dream of that kind of success.

Now a television analyst, Ryan admitted that another Super Bowl victory for the Patriots would make it hard to say Brady isn't the best quarterback of all-time:

“I could see where Brady definitely would be considered the greatest ever if he won five Super Bowls,” Ryan said. “How could you argue that?”

Whether or not Ryan lands another head coaching job next year remains to be seen, but here's hoping we haven't seen the last of his rivalry with Belichick, Brady and the Patriots.

Topics:
Tom Brady
NFL Playoffs
AFC
Buffalo Bills
NFL
New England Patriots
New York Jets

