Football

Pepe.

The reason why Pepe won't renew his contract at Real Madrid

Pepe may be a divisive figure in world football, but he's been a mainstay at Real Madrid for the past decade now.

The Portuguese international has become an institution at the club, and because of that many fans expected that talks over a new deal to keep him as a Galactico would run smoothly.

However, that hasn't been the case, as so far he has refused to commit himself, and according to Spanish publication Marca, there is one big reason for that.

The problem allegedly stems from the second year of the deal on offer, which Marca claim has been made optional by Real, as they are unsure whether he will be able to keep playing at his current level for that long.

And because of this, the 33-year-old began hearing out other offers from the start of the season.

The player even told reporters after a Real game earlier in the season that he would wait and bide his time to see if the club would budge on their offer, which inevitably earned him a reprimand from those in the hierarchy.

So far this term Pepe has featured just 11 times, and with a lucrative offer on the table from the fledgling Chinese Super League, he may decide to cut his losses and head out east for one last major pay day.

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Talks are still ongoing with no discernible conclusion in sight, the signs are pointing towards an eventual exit for the defender.

Since joining the club from Porto in 2007, he has made 327 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

