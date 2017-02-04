Arsenal star apologises for social media mistake after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been caught in a Twitter storm this weekend after fans noticed he'd done something odd on the social media website.

Screenshots showing that the 23-year-old had "liked" a tweet from Arsenal Fan TV that was calling for Arsene Wenger to go arose on the Internet shortly after his side lost 3-0 to Chelsea on Saturday.

This, of course, sent many football fans into hysteria with many quick to suggest that Oxlade-Chamberlain's action was a clear indication of his feelings towards the club's boss.

However, according to the Mirror, the midfielder's "like" was a genuine mistake and he had no intention to interact with the tweet from Arsenal Fan TV.

The player has now "un-liked" the post and is upset at the thought of causing any offence to his manager.

The timing of this mistake couldn't have come at a worse time. Following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the Gunners are now 12 points behind Antonio Conte's men at the top of the Premier League.

They have slipped to third in the table, three points behind rivals Tottenham, who beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in Saturday's evening game to keep pace with Chelsea. Liverpool also had a disappointing afternoon, losing 2-0 away to Hull City, meaning that like Arsenal, their title challenge seems all but over.

Therefore, it looks like a two-horse race between Chelsea and Spurs for the Premier League title. With 14 games to go this season, the Blues are in prime position to win England's top division for the sixth time.

They cruised past Arsenal at home in the lunchtime kickoff, taking the lead through Marcos Alonso. The goal may have been controversial, with Wenger suggesting after the game that it should not have stood because of a foul on Hector Bellerin. However, referee Martin Atkinson allowed it to stand.

Eden Hazard added a second through a fantastic solo effort as he weaved past a number of players before clipping the ball over former teammate Petr Cech. Cesc Fabregas, a former Arsenal captain, added the third before Olivier Giroud netted a consolation for the away side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was paired with Francis Coquelin in the centre of midfield during the first half, a position that he is not used to playing in.



Perhaps this was the reason that he "liked" a tweet calling for Wenger to leave the club, or perhaps it was an honest mistake.

Either way, Arsenal will now have to pick themselves up once again as they host Hull next weekend and the Tigers will be looking to pick up three more points against a top four side.

