Just when it looked like the WrestleMania 33 card was finalised, the unfortunate injury to Seth Rollins threw another spanner in the works.

Rumours suggested that WWE held a creative meeting to see what needs to be changed at the Grandest Stage of Them All; scrambling together to make sure Rollins’ injury doesn’t have too much of a domino effect on other storylines.

WRESTLEMANIA RUMOURS

However, according to a new report from Ring Side News, it seems as if WWE are going with the assumption that Rollins will be available for the event in Orlando on April 2 as they have released the current rumoured card – and it’s looking like a stacked show.

The speculated eight-week injury means Vince McMahon could be willing to risk him, especially since he was scheduled to be in one of the top matches on the night.

The Andre the Giant memorial battle royal is a given, and it’s only a matter of time before WWE announce the match on television.

Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show is another confirmed match, and both men have been showing off their progress on social media in recent months.

Things then get interesting, as John Cena is currently slated to team up with Nikki Bella – in what could be her final match and a potential proposal also being rumoured – going up against The Miz and Maryse.

STACKED CARD

Other rumours suggested if Rollins is unable to compete, Cena could take on Samoa Joe instead.

AJ Styles is still slated to face off against Shane McMahon – who could also take on Triple H – again, if WWE chooses not to risk Rollins.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho are expected to do battle, while Rollins and Triple H are still down to finally go at it.

Even if fans are against it, it seems like we're heading towards a contest between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

The main title matches right now see Charlotte Flair defending her gold against Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Bayley in a Fatal Four Way match, while Bray Wyatt is speculated to defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

In the main event, Goldberg could be defending his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, with a bout with Owens expected to go in his favour at Fastlane.

Would you be happy with these matches at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

