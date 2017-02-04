Holly Holm shocked the UFC world in 2015 when she knocked out then-undefeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia.

That loss prompted Rousey to take a full year off from fighting before returning to the ring and losing to Amanda Nunes.

Now, many are questioning whether Rousey will ever fight again, or if UFC fans have seen the last of the star fighter.

Article continues below

However, Holm told MMAFighting.com that she doesn't think she broke Rousey, which is something her coach has said, but admitted that taking a loss like Rousey did against Holm does affect a fighter's mind:

“It’s really hard to tell your mind differently,” she said. “Your mind is very powerful, and I think that that wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t already knock her out before, because her mind had been there. If her and Nunes fought before Ronda and I fought, I do feel like that fight would have gone longer than it did. I really do. And I don’t think anybody would argue with me on that. So with that being said, who knows if Ronda’s really done or not. Maybe she’ll come back in the future. Maybe she just needs a little time to really take time off. I know she just had a year off, but it was a year off and back into a title fight. “I guess I don’t really feel like I broke her, but I do know that coming off of a knockout, when I knocked her out, yes — that helped the fight with Nunes [end] faster. I don’t mean that in any rude way.”

Holm knows what she's talking about, having lost both of her fights since defeating Rousey. However, she'll hop back in the octagon at UFC 208 in Brooklyn next weekend.

Article continues below

Rousey, on the other hand, may never fight again. Holm said she hopes that's not the case, but she understands the dilemma Rousey is facing in her career right now:

“I’m one of those that, I’m a firm believer in the fact that once a fighter, always a fighter,” Holm said. “She might not ever want to fight again. She might not fight for two years, and then she might say, ‘You know what? I’m really egging for it. I want to get back in there, I really want to fight. I’ve had enough of this regular life business.’ You know?"

Holm, at age 35, is attempting to continue her career, but it's nice to hear her both encourage Rousey to fight again and say she understands if that's not what she wants to do.

Whatever Rousey decides, though, the UFC world is anxious to know.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms