Ross Barkley.

Ross Barkley trolled Bournemouth by celebrating his goal before he'd scored

Everton fans were given a real treat this weekend when their side put six past a struggling Bournemouth.

The Toffees ran out 6-3 winners on Saturday afternoon, and despite there being a grand total of nine goals scored, there was one in particular that got everyone talking.

With just seconds left on the clock, talented youngster Ross Barkley was put through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

The England international dealt with the onrushing Artur Boruc with ease by selling him a quick shimmy before opening the goal up for him to aim at.

And upon doing so, he showed his cheeky side by celebrating before he'd even sent the ball towards the net.

Is it funny, or is it utterly disrespectful? Fans love players that show character, and his antics will no doubt further endear him to his own fans, but from a sportsmanship point of view it could very well leave a sour taste in the mouth.

The win now takes Ronald Koeman – who was celebrating his 100th game in charge of a Premier League fixture – to within just two points of Manchester United.

Sat in seventh place with 40 points, the Toffees are still six points off a Europa League as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in fifth.

For Bournemouth, however, the result has left them in danger of being dragged back down into a relegation dog fight.

Six points separate them from Hull in 18th and both Hull and Leicester could close them gap on them should they claim unlikely victories against either Manchester side on Sunday.

