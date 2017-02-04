What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Orton has selected the most creative superstar.

Randy Orton reveals which popular WWE star is the most creative today

It’s clear for all to see that Randy Orton now has a spring in his step, and part of that reason is definitely down to his recent work with Bray Wyatt.

He’s confirmed on numerous occasions that the unlikely alliance has resulted in him enjoying his job once again, and that can be seen with the rewards coming his way.

Not only did he capture the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships along with Wyatt and Luke Harper, but he’s also guaranteed himself a title match in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

Both Orton and Wyatt can relate, as they are third-generation wrestlers and have grown up around the business – so it’s clear to see why they had incredible chemistry right off the bat.

Despite rumours that the two are set to meet on April 2 at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the WWE Championship, The Viper has been full of praise for The Eater of Worlds, calling him one of the most creative stars in WWE today and claims he’s also learning from him on that aspect.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “Bray is very talented and probably one of the most creative guys in the back.

“I’m learning from him when it comes to that aspect as his creativity levels are at an all-time high.

“It’s cool to see his approach and hear him talk about the business. We are both third-generation wrestlers and I feel we naturally click.

“I am having a lot of fun at work.”

That’s certainly high praise for Wyatt, especially when there’s a locker room full of creative guys at the top of their game.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is WWE’s most creative superstar? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

