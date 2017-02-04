Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu has revealed that he hopes to secure a switch to Chelsea this summer.

The attacking midfielder has had a hugely successful time in Germany since moving to the Bundesliga in 2013. He spent one season with Hamburg, before joining Leverkusen in 2014.

He has established himself as one of his team's most consistent players and has a reputation for being a bit of a set-piece specialist.

Article continues below

According to the website Turkish Football, he has made it clear that he intends to move to Chelsea following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. He told a source close to the website:

"God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season."

Article continues below

Even if it's not a move to the Premier League leaders, he may still go elsewhere, suggesting that "there are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me".

There is, though, a potential complication with the transfer. Calhanoglu is currently serving a four-month ban from football following a breach of contract. This means he will not play again in the Bundesliga this season.

By the time summer comes around, the 22-year-old will be far from match fit and will surely lack the sharpness needed to play at the top level. Therefore, signing him would be a massive gamble, even though there would be time to build him back up during the offseason.

Despite this, Turkish Football also reports that Chelsea have already made Leverkusen an offer for their star player, amid interest from rivals Manchester United.

The Turkish international has played 78 times for his current club and scored 17 goals. Due to his ban, it's unlikely he will play again in the Bundesliga as a summer move looks likely.

His side are currently ninth in the Bundesliga, far behind the teams at the top, but this has not stopped Calhanoglu from attracting interest from two of England's top clubs.

Chelsea have moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League following Saturday's action and beat Arsenal 3-1 in the early kickoff.

Title rivals Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Hull City on the same afternoon, but Tottenham were able to keep the pressure on with a 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough.

Although the Blues are storming towards the title, there is certainly still room in their squad for reinforcements, and signing a new attacking midfielder to provide more depth wouldn't be a bad idea.

Antonio Conte may also be in the market for another wingback over the summer, to offer cover for his current stars in that position too.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms