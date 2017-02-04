It looks like Cody Rhodes continues to enjoy himself on the independent circuit ever since he requested a release from the WWE last year.

With the company refusing to end his stint as Stardust, it seemed as if the lack of direction forced him to take the big leap, but it’s safe to say that it’s paid off for The American Nightmare.

SUCCESS IN THE INDIES

Having a big name obviously helps, and it’s why he’s now used as a star attraction for whichever company he’s working for.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, he’s the latest name to join the ever-growing Bullet Club, and he also defeated Juice Robinson last month at the Wrestle Kingdom 11 event.

Rhodes is back in the headlines again, this time for a particular spot during an appearance for Ring of Honor.

Article continues below

CHAIR SHOT

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, Rhodes was in action against Donovan Dijak at the Undisputed Legacy show in San Antonio and went on to hit an absolutely savage chair shot to the head, much to the delight of the rowdy crowd.

And it’s clear to see why that caption is extremely fitting for his actions in the ring.

Rhodes probably enjoyed that spot, especially since chair shots to the head are banned by the WWE, so he perhaps took advantage of the opportunity - as dangerous as it is.

While it may have been a risky spot there’s no denying that it was highly entertaining.

It’s not the only thing he’s been in the headlines for in recent weeks, after he was caught flipping off a heckler in brutal fashion after using his Stardust theatrics to set it up.

What did you make of Cody Rhodes’ chair shot to the head? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms