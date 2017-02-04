What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo performs strange thrust at Mateo Kovacic during Real Madrid rondo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for teasing his Real Madrid teammates during training, doing everything from pranking them to kicking them.

But now it seems that he's taken it to the next level by...humping them?

A new video released by Spanish media outlet AS.tv showed a number of the club's first team stars participating in a quick fire rondo before their clash with Celta Vigo, which has now been postponed.

Article continues below

And having been caught out by another player, Ronaldo seemed to have a target for his antics in mind as he made a beeline straight for Mateo Kovacic and strangely began to hump him.

The players stroke the ball around the piggies in the middle with relative ease, but when Ronaldo tries a no look pass he's closed down and manages to lose the ball.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

Pat McAfee kicks off retirement by breaking NFL rules

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

New team emerges as possible trade destination for Tony Romo

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE fans will love the rumoured WrestleMania 33 card - it’s looking stacked

WWE fans will love the rumoured WrestleMania 33 card - it’s looking stacked

What Hector Bellerin told Arsenal's doctors after Marcos Alonso clash [Tweets]

What Hector Bellerin told Arsenal's doctors after Marcos Alonso clash [Tweets]

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Watch: Why Mesut Ozil was angry with Alexis and Monreal after Chelsea match

Kovacic seemed pretty pleased to be a part of the Rondo that won the ball back from the team's star man.

He can be seen wagging a mocking finger at the 31-year-old before Ronaldo goes rushing over to slam his groin into the Croatian's side.

Real now remain just a point ahead of Barcelona in second, but still have two games in hand on their nearest rivals.

Barca managed to close the gap thanks to a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, but Madrid's meeting with Celta had to be called off after the roof blew off of the Estadio de Balaidos.

As of yet, there is no official word on when the game will be rearranged for, but Los Blancos will feel confident with the two games in hand.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
Luka Modric
Football
Gareth Bale

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again