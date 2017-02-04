Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for teasing his Real Madrid teammates during training, doing everything from pranking them to kicking them.

But now it seems that he's taken it to the next level by...humping them?

A new video released by Spanish media outlet AS.tv showed a number of the club's first team stars participating in a quick fire rondo before their clash with Celta Vigo, which has now been postponed.

And having been caught out by another player, Ronaldo seemed to have a target for his antics in mind as he made a beeline straight for Mateo Kovacic and strangely began to hump him.

The players stroke the ball around the piggies in the middle with relative ease, but when Ronaldo tries a no look pass he's closed down and manages to lose the ball.

Kovacic seemed pretty pleased to be a part of the Rondo that won the ball back from the team's star man.

He can be seen wagging a mocking finger at the 31-year-old before Ronaldo goes rushing over to slam his groin into the Croatian's side.

Real now remain just a point ahead of Barcelona in second, but still have two games in hand on their nearest rivals.

Barca managed to close the gap thanks to a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, but Madrid's meeting with Celta had to be called off after the roof blew off of the Estadio de Balaidos.

As of yet, there is no official word on when the game will be rearranged for, but Los Blancos will feel confident with the two games in hand.

