Amongst all of the constant changes to the WrestleMania 33 card, it seems as if one of the few that hasn’t been changed is what could go down with the Raw Women’s Championship.

For months now, it’s been rumoured that Charlotte Flair will defend her crown once more, but could face her toughest challenge yet with Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Bayley all featured in the Fatal 4 Way match.

FATAL 4 WAY

Unless the Raw women’s division is unluckily struck down with something in the coming weeks, that seems to be the direction the WWE are going in.

Bayley’s loss at the Royal Rumble resulted in The Queen having sixteen straight title wins on pay-per-views, and it’ll be a genuine shock if she drops it at the Raw-exclusive Fastlane event.

NEW CHAMPION?

However, according to Ring Side News, Charlotte’s incredible reign could end at 17 pay-per-views, if she defends the gold at Fastlane.

This is because F4WOnline are claiming that Bayley is expected to leave Orlando as the new Women’s Champion, and there are a few reasons for this.

Firstly, it’s her links with NXT and Orlando which means she has the fan support behind her, and that’s also the same reason why Triple H is adamant about competing at the Grandest Stage of Them All too.

Secondly, the company wants to recycle the storyline we’ve seen with the likes of Daniel Bryan and Chris Benoit at the event, where the underdog somehow overcomes the odds to leave as champion.

It’s also because WWE are planning to turn Sasha heel against Bayley, with a SummerSlam bout between the pair also in the works.

It could be a tricky time for the WWE, especially since it could mark the first time Charlotte is out of the title picture for a lengthy period of time.

