Although he’s still a part of the UFC roster and wants to continue pursuing a successful mixed martial arts career, some WWE fans are still hopeful of a potential CM Punk return.

Right now, that seems completely out of the question and a handful of fans are pleased that he’s no longer with the company.

However, stranger things have happened in the WWE so it’s not something you can rule out for good as even the most strained of relationships have healed in good time.

It’s clear that CM Punk and the WWE don't get along - or at least Punk and Triple H - as he’s revealed before.

Based on that alone, a WWE return seems unlikely, regardless of how his mixed martial arts careers pans out.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke to ABC 15, and discussed whether a return could be on the cards at some point.

Even he thinks that while it looks highly unlikely, there’s still a chance the two could make up down the line.

However, he does believe that a wrestling return isn’t out of the question, with Japan looking like an exciting prospect.

He said: “I would be shocked if he came back to WWE.

“However – and he might disagree with this – I would not be shocked if he came back and did a wrestling gig. Maybe New Japan (Pro Wrestling), something along those lines.

“There’s a lot of talk of other groups that are looking to get their toe in the water. [Vince] McMahon’s got the monopoly, and they do a phenomenal job. They’re the big dog in the yard, so other dogs now are barking.

“We’ll see how it comes about. I don’t think Punk would ever go back to WWE, but I could be wrong.

“They could hug and make up.”

JR knows that the making up scenario looks almost impossible right now, but things could change in the coming months or years to an extent where he gets the itch to return.

