Damien Delaney.

Crystal Palace fan tried to attack Damien Delaney during Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

To say it was a bad weekend for Crystal Palace would be an understatement.

After sacking Alan Pardew before Christmas, they expected former England boss Sam Allardyce to come in and immediately lift them away from a relegation battle.

But that hasn’t quite been the case, with Palace winning just two of their 10 matches under their new manager - one of which coming in their FA Cup third round replay against Bolton.

They certainly would have viewed their home clash against Sunderland this weekend as the ideal game to kickstart their campaign.

However, they found themselves 4-0 down before half-time against their fellow relegation candidates - a result that was made worse with the fact Hull City managed to beat Liverpool to go above them in the table.

The result left them in 19th place, two points adrift of safety.

Unsurprisingly, tensions boiled over at Selhurst Park at the interval with Palace supporters furious with what they had just witnessed in the opening 45 minutes.

And one fan took his complaints to the extreme as he ran onto the pitch to confront defender, Damien Delaney.

p1b86jd92b1j0r1enm12c910sh1r1tb.jpg

Luckily, security guards managed to prevent a serious issue before the man was arrested.

Delaney was substituted at half-time but Allardyce insisted that it wasn’t because of the altercation.

Allardyce on Palace's home struggles

Instead, the manager pointed to his side’s terrible home form that has seen them win just two of their 12 matches, earning seven points - four less than any other side.

"The fear we are suffering at Selhurst Park is evident," said Allardyce.

"Fear gripped the players and it hasn't allowed them to express their ability. I can't think it can be anything other than that.

"We have a lot to do. It was a huge shock for me."

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-SUNDERLAND

Quite how Palace bounce back from their devastating defeat is unknown but one thing is for sure, they face an almighty battle to escape relegation this season.

Among their final nine fixtures, they face Tottenham (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Liverpool (A) and Manchester City (A) on the final day.

They need to start picking up points and fast.

