David Beckham appears to have responded to the leak of some shocking alleged emails from him and his close aides by admitting to sending them but also expressing regret.

The revelations surrounding the global superstar caused a storm amongst his fans as well as millions worldwide, with some on Twitter suggesting that his work with children's charity UNICEF has been all just to gain acclamation.

The 41-year-old missed out on receiving a knighthood in 2013 and, at the time, he was one of the favourites to get the honour, given that he'd worked for lots of charities and played an important role in London's bid to host the Olympic Games.

What did Beckham allegedly say?

Beckham, England's third most-capped player in history behind Peter Shilton and Wayne Rooney, allegedly branded the honours comittee "unappreciative c***s", however he insists that he doesn't care about being knighted.

Most notably in the exchanges he had with long-time PR man Simon Oliveira after missing out on becoming a Sir four years ago were his raging comments on Katherine Jenkins, who was given a New Year Honours OBE.

On the opera singer, who had confessed to taking drugs before, the leaks claim Beckham said: "Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke."

The ex-Real Madrid star and Manchester United legend, who won an OBE in 2003, said: "I expected nothing less. It's a disgrace to be honest and if I was American I would of got something like this ten years ago."

In one leaked email, Beckham seems to refuse to donate $1 million to a UNICEF-run event, stating "it's my f***ing money", while in another, he's believed to have written: “unless it is a knighthood, f*** off”.

Beckham's response to shock allegations

While Beckham is yet to come out and say anything himself, both a spokesman and a friend close to him have commented on the controversy.

Friend reveals Beckham's feelings

The close friend, who feels the content of some of the emails has been changed, said, via The Mirror: “He (David) is very calm at the moment because he knows the great work that he has done for UNICEF. But he is just saddened that people would question all of that work.

“Genuinely, he wasn’t as vitriolic as that (as the emails suggest), but you do say some things in private and in the heat of the moment.

“To be honest, he does feel that he has given so much to his country. And sometimes you say things in private that anyone would say and you don’t really mean it.”

The friend added: "While he was frustrated in those emails, he was over it the moment he sent them. Getting the knighthood is not what his work is about. He doesn’t care if he gets a knighthood or not.”

UNICEF figures largely in the emails, and it's this which has the potential to damage Beckham's image and reputation of being a caring children's ambassador the most.

A friend of the star said: “The one thing David is very proud of and feels can’t be faulted is his work for UNICEF. He has not only donated his own money, he has raised millions to help vulnerable children around the world.

“More importantly he has worked with the charity over the last 15 years. The fact that there are these hackers who are, selectively in some instances, cheekily doctoring some of that information saddens him.

“He will be going about his daily life with his kids. He has got work commitments coming up and he has constant work with UNICEF.

“There is always work he is doing with the charity, whether that is dinners or field trips. There are always a lot of things planned. Nothing will deter him or stop him from continuing with UNICEF. He is incredibly proud of what he is doing."

Spokesperson speaks on Becks' behalf

Last night, a spokesman for Beckham said the leaks were “outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server giving a deliberately inaccurate picture”.

He then added: “David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable ­children around the world.

“David has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue.

“He and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.”

