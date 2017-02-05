What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday.

Antonio Conte explains what else is impressing him about Eden Hazard

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte watched his side run riot against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon and singled out one of his players for extra praise. 

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the first half, heading home after Diego Costa smashed an effort off the bar. However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was not happy that the goal was allowed to stand, after a coming together between Alonso and Hector Bellerin. The pair clashed in mid-air, and Arsenal's defender landed awkwardly.

Referee Martin Atkinson allowed the goal to stand, and Chelsea took full control of the game from there on out. Eden Hazard doubled his side's lead with a sensational solo goal, weaving past a number of defenders before clipping the ball over Petr Cech.

Cesc Fabregas added a third against the club he used to captain before Olivier Giroud netted a consolation goal at the death.   

As the Blues went 12 points clear of their London rivals at the top of the league, manager Conte picked out Hazard as being very impressive in his sides win. The Italian commented on his forwards goal following the match

He scored a great goal but I think today he showed a great performance, a great shape, because if you haven't got shape it is very difficult to score this type of goal. We all know he is a talent, we all know his strengths, he is a really, really talented player, a great man also.

However, it was not just Hazard's solo effort that impressed his boss. Conte also praised the Belgian's efforts off the ball and the work he puts in to help his side:

Today I am pleased with his work without the ball, defensively, because he played with great attention, great concentration. 

After beating Arsenal in the early fixture on Saturday, the Blues were able to relax and watch their rivals closely as they tried to close the gap atop the Premier League. 

A good day got even better for Chelsea as Liverpool slipped to a 2-0 defeat away to Hull City. Jurgen Klopp's side have won just one of the 10 games they've played in 2017, and their only victory in January came against League Two side, Plymouth Argyle. 

The Reds have since been knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves, and their title challenge is in tatters as they slipped to fourth in the table, 13 points off the top. 

Tottenham were able to keep the pressure on, cutting Chelsea's lead to nine points on Saturday evening, and many now see Mauricio Pochettino's side as Conte's main challengers.

Hazard was on fire against Arsenal today, and if he can keep his performances at a similar level going forward, he will surely help fire Chelsea to the title, just like he did in 2015.  

