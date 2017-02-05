Video: Arsenal fans furious with what Mesut Ozil did during Eden Hazard's goal

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ozil.

Arsenal fans unhappy with the role Mesut Ozil played in Eden Hazard's goal

While Arsenal were fully expected to be beaten by Chelsea on Saturday, the manner in which the defeat occurred angered their supporters.

At the ground of the best team in the league, work-rate and desire are the minimum if you want to get a result. But for Arsene Wenger’s side, both of those couldn't be seen as they were comfortably beaten 3-1.

The main culprit of this was Mesut Ozil.

While the German is one of the best playmakers in world football with the ball at his feet, he’s not quite as useful when he doesn’t have possession.

That could be identified on numerous occasions at Stamford Bridge but none more so than during Eden Hazard’s wonderful solo goal.

While we don’t want to take anything away from the Belgian’s mesmerising goal, Arsenal fans were furious with the role Ozil played in the goal.

As Hazard collected the ball on the halfway line, there were plenty of Arsenal players surrounding him. However, when he shrugged off Francis Coquelin, Ozil was just a matter of yards away.

p1b86m54eku3676o1suckelnrib.jpg

However, the former Real Madrid star continued to casually jog back and didn’t put any pressure on Hazard. His efforts were made to look even worse when Nacho Monreal was seen sprinting past him in an attempt to stop the Chelsea star.

While Ozil may not have been able to take the ball off Hazard, he certainly could have put plenty of pressure on him and maybe stopped him from scoring.

The defeat sees Arsenal crash out of the title race with them now 12 points behind Antonio Conte’s side.

With Arsenal’s title drought looking set to continue, there must be an increasing worry about the future of both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The duo’s deals expire at the end of next season and a decision will need to made this summer. Either convince them to sign a new contract, or sell them.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Allowing them to enter their final 12 months of their contract would be suicidal and could see them lose both of them on a free transfer.

Arsene Wenger will no doubt demand that they both start working a lot harder if they are to be rewarded with a new deal.

